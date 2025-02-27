Q2 Earnings Forecast for Hillenbrand Issued By DA Davidson

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hillenbrand in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HI opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 712.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.66%.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

