Q2 Earnings Forecast for Nordson Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2025 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $210.99 on Wednesday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $196.83 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 130.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Nordson by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

