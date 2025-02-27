Q3 Earnings Forecast for BBIO Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $11,864,362.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,932,279.35. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,065,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $106,989,998.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,055,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,732,587.50. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,496,239 shares of company stock valued at $122,612,036 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

