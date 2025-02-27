Q3 EPS Estimates for MGIC Investment Cut by Zacks Research

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2027 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,908,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,008,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,595 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in MGIC Investment by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,072,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,105,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 797,852 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,766,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,006,000 after purchasing an additional 677,227 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

