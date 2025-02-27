Q4 Earnings Forecast for AGIO Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.85) per share.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $62.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,395.08. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,586,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,767,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 283.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 33,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $892,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.