Quanex Building Products (NX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $382.02 million for the quarter.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Quanex Building Products Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:NX opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $947.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.
Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.
Insider Activity
In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,673.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,441.32. This represents a 1.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quanex Building Products
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.