Quanex Building Products (NX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $382.02 million for the quarter.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:NX opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $947.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,673.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,441.32. This represents a 1.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

