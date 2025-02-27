Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Rand Capital Price Performance

Shares of RAND stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

