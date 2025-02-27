Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Rand Capital Price Performance
Shares of RAND stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $31.89.
