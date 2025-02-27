REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.45.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Shares of RGNX opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $330.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 72,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 389,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 263,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 93,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

