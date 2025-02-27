Rep. Brad Knott Sells Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares

Representative Brad Knott (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP). In a filing disclosed on February 25th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock on January 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 1” account.

Representative Brad Knott also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) on 1/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) on 1/10/2025.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ORMP opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,708,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 845,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Representative Knott

Brad Knott (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Knott (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Brad Knott grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina. He earned a J.D. from Wake Forest University. Knott’s career experience includes working as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern North Carolina.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

