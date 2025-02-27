Rep. William R. Keating Purchases Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Representative William R. Keating (D-Massachusetts) recently bought shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). In a filing disclosed on February 25th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CoStar Group stock on January 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “BILL’S IRA” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 1/7/2025.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 219.77 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Keating

Bill Keating (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Keating (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

After earning his bachelor’s degree, Keating went into politics as a 23-year-old representative in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He served in that chamber for seven years and went on to be elected to the Massachusetts Senate. Keating also earned his master’s degree and J.D., passing the Massachusetts bar. In the decade between serving in the state senate and being elected to the U.S. House, Keating worked as the Norfolk district attorney.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

