Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $233.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.8 %

RSG opened at $231.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $180.91 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

