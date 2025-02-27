Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HPP Q1 Earnings

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $434.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,054,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after buying an additional 7,303,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,384,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after buying an additional 5,554,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,668,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 458,783 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,984.37. This trade represents a 11.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

