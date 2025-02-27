Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Visa Q3 Earnings

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on V. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $350.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.27. Visa has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $357.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.