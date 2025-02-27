Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoZone Q2 Earnings

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $30.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $29.83. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2025 earnings at $152.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $171.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $197.84 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,388.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,484.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,327.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,212.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $32.55 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $3,125,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.