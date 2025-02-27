Research Analysts Set Expectations for CNR Q1 Earnings

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Natural Resources in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Natural Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. Core Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $73.09 and a 12-month high of $134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.44. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $595.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,790,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $884,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

