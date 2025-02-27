Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 6,241.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,241.25 ($79.15).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($81.17) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($79.90) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,884.50 ($61.95) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,877.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,910.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,509 ($57.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,854 ($74.24).

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($63.26), for a total value of £323,671.32 ($410,489.94). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,076 ($64.38), for a total value of £31,521.96 ($39,977.12). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,539,344. Company insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

