Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 6,241.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,241.25 ($79.15).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($81.17) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($79.90) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($63.26), for a total value of £323,671.32 ($410,489.94). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,076 ($64.38), for a total value of £31,521.96 ($39,977.12). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,539,344. Company insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.