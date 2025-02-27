Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 534,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,525. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $236,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,107.22. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,195,577 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,901,000 after acquiring an additional 668,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,285,693 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $211,084,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,227,617 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,207,000 after purchasing an additional 281,339 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,212 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $73,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

