Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54.

In related news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

