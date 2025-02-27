Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on R. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $161.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.71. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

