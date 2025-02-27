Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 772,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,000 after buying an additional 315,640 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,502,000 after buying an additional 113,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $2,565,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in OneMain by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 453,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,356,000 after buying an additional 48,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

OMF opened at $53.01 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

