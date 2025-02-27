Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

