Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 213.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of SE stock opened at $128.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 855.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.62. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $139.18.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

