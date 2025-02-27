Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $35.14. Sealed Air shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 344,355 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

