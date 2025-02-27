Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Ferroglobe Q1 Earnings

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSM opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $676.39 million, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,900,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,758,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,024 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,726,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ferroglobe by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,484,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a positive change from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.