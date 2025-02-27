Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Sensient Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Company Profile
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sensient Technologies
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.