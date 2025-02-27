Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 5,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

