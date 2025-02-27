Sequans Communications (SQNS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Sequans Communications to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Sequans Communications has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sequans Communications had a net margin of 154.81% and a return on equity of 186.78%. On average, analysts expect Sequans Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

