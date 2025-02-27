Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $67.49 on Thursday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

