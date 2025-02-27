Sidoti Csr Has Pessimistic Outlook of HVT Q1 Earnings

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $184.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.84 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

