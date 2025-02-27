Sidoti Csr Issues Optimistic Estimate for Balchem Earnings

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Balchem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%.

BCPC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCPC

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $172.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $137.69 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day moving average of $169.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Balchem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Balchem by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.