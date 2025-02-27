Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,474 Shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Fidelity Magellan ETF worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 344.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 40,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FMAG opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Profile

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

