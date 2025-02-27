Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,181 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBHY. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBHY opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

