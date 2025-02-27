Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 54,744 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 54,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 146.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 726,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 431,945 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EFC opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.08%.

EFC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Ellington Financial

About Ellington Financial

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.