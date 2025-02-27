Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 54,744 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 54,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 146.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 726,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 431,945 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:EFC opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.
Ellington Financial Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
EFC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
