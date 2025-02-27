Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 1,458.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 165,578 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 349.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.1 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.