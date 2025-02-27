Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charles Schwab Price Performance
SCHW opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,820 shares of company stock worth $39,938,849 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
