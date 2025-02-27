Sigma Planning Corp Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LHX opened at $202.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.31 and its 200 day moving average is $228.53.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total transaction of $376,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,383.80. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

