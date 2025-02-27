Sigma Planning Corp Has $583,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Exelon by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2,081.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 372,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 355,721 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 61,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.06 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.