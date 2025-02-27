Sigma Planning Corp Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

