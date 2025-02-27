Sigma Planning Corp Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 317.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of Encore Capital Group worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 8,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 54.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of ECPG opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. Research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ECPG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

