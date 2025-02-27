Sigma Planning Corp Has $641,000 Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 92,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 492,160 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 132.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PECO. Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

