Sigma Planning Corp Has $655,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

