Sigma Planning Corp Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 276.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,767 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3,155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,457,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,057,000 after buying an additional 724,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 1,084.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 657,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,103,000 after buying an additional 601,801 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,063,290 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

