Sigma Planning Corp Has $686,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 66.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,034.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,900.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,594.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

