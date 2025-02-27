Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 136.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.88.

Lennar Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $121.51 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.