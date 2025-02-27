Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 591,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,664,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 459,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

