Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,369 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken acquired 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $159,232.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,537. This trade represents a 223.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

