Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 4,343 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 277.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,955.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

RBLX stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $250,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,520.90. The trade was a 5.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,706,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,125,717.05. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,159,108 shares of company stock worth $71,721,984 in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

