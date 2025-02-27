Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 897 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,610,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $730,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FFLC stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $758.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

