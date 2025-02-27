Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,264 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Samsara were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Samsara alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Samsara by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Samsara by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $4,484,148.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,152. The trade was a 81.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $487,236.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,839,991.28. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,292,355 shares of company stock worth $61,771,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Samsara Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IOT opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.61.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.