Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,887 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,311.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 172,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,795,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

