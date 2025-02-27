Sigma Planning Corp Sells 422 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,385,000 after buying an additional 718,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,584,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,607,000 after buying an additional 480,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,940,000 after buying an additional 64,720 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after acquiring an additional 815,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,305 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,985. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

